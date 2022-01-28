Magical Bones tour begins next month

Magic heads to the stage next month.

Breakdancing magician and finalist of Britain’s Got Talent 2020, Magical Bones is taking his new magic show Black Magic back on the road from February 2022, following an impressive sold-out run at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This tour encompasses some rescheduled dates from his 2020 tour along with the new shows.

Black Magic challenges the connotations usually associated with this term and the show culminates with a tribute to the Black Magician Henry Box Brown, a 19th century slave from Virginia who escaped to freedom at the age of 33 in 1849 by arranging to have himself shipped inside a wooden crate to abolitionists in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bones is a unique performer, so expect to be taken on an awe-inspiring journey that includes the coolest breakdance moves, back-flipping card tricks and of course jaw-dropping street magic.

Magical Bones started his career as a professional hip-hop dancer and was given the nickname ‘Bones’ because of his hard-hitting dance style. He went on to establish himself as one of the most respected figures within the UK hip-hop scene, working with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Madonna, Alicia Keys and PlanB, and is the featured dancer in the music video for Mint Royale’s number 1 smash hit single, Singin’ In the Rain.

Combining his dance skills with his magic talent is now the focus of his time, and he has since gone on to make it to the finals of 2020’s Britain’s Got Talent, star in the Impossible magic show tour and in London’s West End, feature in Sky’s TV series Around The World in 80 Tricks, appear on the CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us in the USA, Crackerjack on CBBC and ITV’s This Morning. He also closed BBC One’s coverage of the BAFTA Awards ceremony.

Listings Information:

Wed 9th Feb 2022 Exeter Phoenix

Thu 10th Feb 2022 Maidenhead Norden Farm

Sat Feb 12th 2022 Winchester Theatre Royal

Fri 18th Feb 2022 Newbury Corn Exchange

Sat 19th Feb 2022 Bridgwater McMillan Theatre

Thu 24th Feb 2022 Leicester Curve

Sat 26th Feb 2022 Southend Palace Theatre

Sat 5th March 2022 London Leicester Square Theatre

Fri 11th March 2022 Colchester Arts Centre

Sat 12th March 2022 Cambridge Junction

Sun 13th March 2022 Peterborough Key Theatre

Fri 18th March 2022 Salford Lowry (Quays Theatre)

Sat 19th March 2022 Cheltenham Town Hall

Thu 24th March 2022 Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre

Fri 25th March 2022 Wellingborough Castle Theatre

Thu 31st March 2022 Farnham Maltings

Fri 1st April 2022 Bognor Regis Regis Centre

Fri 8th April 2022 Isle Of Wight Medina Theatre

Sat 23rd April 2022 Solihull Core Theatre

Thu 28th April 2022 Bishops Stortford South Mill Arts Centre

For tickets and more information visit: www.magicalbones.com