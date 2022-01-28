UK 2022 tour for Christina Aguilera

Record-breaking, global superstar Christina Aguilera has announced she’s heading back to the UK for three headline shows this August.

Singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and one of the best-selling artists in the world Christina Aguilera will be bringing her iconic vocals and impeccable routines to Scarborough’s Open-Air Theatre on 2nd August, before continuing onto Liverpool on August 3rd and London’s The O2 Arena on 5th August. Tickets go on general sale Friday 4th February at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk

Over twenty years after her self-titled debut album, Christina Aguilera has established herself as one of the biggest and most recognized solo female artists. Having sold over 43 million records worldwide, collected over 18 million Spotify listens, received over 3 billion YouTube views and achieved 5 No.1 US singles making her the fourth female artist to top the charts over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s).

Back in 2010, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honour of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. Renowned for her powerful voice and hit singles, Christina Aguilera, is no doubt a global superstar and voice of a generation.

Tour news follows the release of her new singe Pa Mis Muchachas. Christina Aguilera’s much anticipated return to her Latin roots. Returning to Spanish-language music, the song celebrates Latina sisterhood by featuring global Latin music superstar Becky G, explosive Argentinian rising star Nicki Nicole and Spain-based provoking songwriter and rapper Nathy Peluso. The Latin Grammy Award Winner is set to make another major mark on Latin music and culture as only she can.

Fans can expect all the hits including, ‘Dirrty’, ‘Ain’t No Other Man’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Genie in a Bottle’ as well as more arena-filling anthems this August. Tickets go on general sale Friday 4th February at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk