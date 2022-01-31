Lewis Capaldi to headline Cardiff Bay gig

‘The Bay Series’ sees tickets go on sale next week.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter, Lewis Capaldi has announced he’s heading to Wales to perform at Cardiff Bay’s Alexandra Head, as part of a spectacular open-air series of shows this summer.

After conquering the music world with his phenomenal debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent featuring hit single Someone you Loved Lewis Capaldi will be bringing his powerful voice and emotional-soaked lyricism to Cardiff Bay on Wednesday 20th July.

It has been a whirlwind three years for the Scottish singer, that has seen him, making history, topping the charts and selling out arenas across the globe. The two-time BRIT Award winner’s trailblazing debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the top-selling album of 2019 and 2020, breaking the record for the most consecutive weeks in the chart for any solo artist.

The album became gold-certified one week after release, and still holds the record for the most-streamed week 1 debut album. Global Anthem, Someone You Loved, was Capaldi’s first number-one single and helped catapult him into global and mainstream success.

Hitting number 1 on the US Billboard and spending seven consecutive weeks atop of the UK charts. The single was Grammy-nominated for Song of the Year and awarded a BRIT Award in the same category. Someone You Loved, became the bestselling single of 2019 and remains the 5th most streamed song on Spotify with 2.2 billion streams.

Recognised as one of the most successful and critically-acclaimed artists of his generation Lewis Capaldi broke a world record in becoming the first artist in history to sell out an Arena tour prior to the release of a debut album, moreover, the tour sold out in 1 second and saw Capaldi perform in 36 different countries across the globe. This summer fans can look forward to hearing hit singles and emotive power ballads Before You Go, Bruises, Hold me While You Wait and more fan favourites at Wales iconic Cardiff Bay.

Tickets go on general sale Friday 4th February at 10 am via LiveNation.co.uk