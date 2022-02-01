Lady Gaga Returns to Park MGM

Gaga will take to the stage for Nine Jazz & Piano Performances.

Academy Award, Golden Globe and 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Lady Gaga today announced she will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas this spring.

Presented in partnership by MGM Resorts International and Live Nation, Lady Gaga will perform her critically acclaimed LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO shows over nine dates beginning Thursday, April 14.

The gigs celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook, in addition to her GRAMMY Award-nominated collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale.

Dates are: April 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 and May 1.

Also in Las Vegas music news Katy Perry has announced further dates at Resorts World Theatre. As rave reviews and demand continues for Katy Perry’s new Las Vegas residency, “Katy Perry: PLAY,” at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre, more show dates have been added from May 27 to June 11, 2022, including Memorial Day Weekend, and July 29 to Aug. 13, 2022. The production made its debut in Las Vegas on December 29, 2021, with the larger-than-life residency embraced by fans.