TITAN Presents returns to Cardiff Bay

The back to back beats are back in Cardiff Bay…

Following on from last year’s huge two-day extravaganza, Titan presents is back! Returning to Cardiff Bay this summer, bringing headline performances from the most sought-after and respected dance and electronic artists in the world. This year Titan presents will see headline performances from Chase & Status, CamelPhat, Patrick Topping, Wilkinson, Shy FX, Alan Fitzpatrick, High Contrast, Bou and more!!

The two day event kicks off on Friday 15th July with drum and bass icons Chase and Status. Nearly two decades after their debut the electronic duo have amassed millions of records worldwide and performed to millions across the globe.

Continuing the party on Friday, fans can see headline sets from club favourite, Wilkinson, legendary DJ and producer Shy FX, as well as, High Contrast, Bou, Harriet Jaxxon, Northbase b2b Natty Lou and much more.

On Saturday 16th July, Grammy and Ivor Novello nominated, triple platinum-selling artist, CamelPhat returns to Cardiff Bay following their huge set last year. Performing anthems from their highly celebrated debut album ‘Dark Matter’ which includes collaborations from Noel Gallagher, Jake Bugg, Yannis Philipakkis, Maverick Sabre, Lowes as well as tracks with Skream, Eli & Fur and Will Easton.

They’re joined by superstar DJ/producer Patrick Topping, techno legend Alan Fitzpatrick and many more top flight names.

Tickets for TITAN Presents at Cardiff Bay goes on sale, today, Friday 4th February 2022, at 10am at www.livenation.co.uk/.