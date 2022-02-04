The Fever Syndrome makes its world premiere at Hampstead Theatre

Hampstead Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Alexis Zegerman’s vivid, new play, The Fever Syndrome.

Directed by Roxana Silbert, The Fever Syndrome will run from 19 March until 23 April 2022.

Lisa Dillon, Jake Fairbrother, Alexandra Gilbreath, Robert Lindsay, Sam Marks, Bo Poraj and Alex Waldmann will perform in this thrilling portrait of a brilliantly dysfunctional family. They are joined by Nancy Allsop and Charlotte Pourret Wythe.

Director Roxana Silbert:

“The Fever Syndrome is an epic family drama and I can’t wait to bring Alexis’ vibrant play to life with this tremendous team of artists. It’s a multi-generational feast of complicated relationships, festering grudges and explosive feelings.” “You have to ignore the dissenters… You have to be a god, or the heart transplant would never have happened.”

Prof. Richard Myers, the great IVF innovator, is virtually a secular saint because of the thousands of babies he has created throughout his career. Now, his family gather to see him receive a lifetime achievement award.

This fractious group are more accustomed to debate than empathy, so it’s not long before the family home in the Upper West Side of Manhattan is once again alive with dispute: conflicting Thanksgiving memories, polarised opinions on investment banking, and how best to care for their ailing father. And crucially, who will inherit Richard’s wealth and Richard’s prestigious science institution?

The world premiere of Florian Zeller’s new play, The Forest, begins previews this week at Hampstead Theatre.

Running from 5 February until 12 March 2022, The Forest is translated by Zeller’s long-time collaborator Christopher Hampton, and directed by Jonathan Kent, who re-unites with Zeller after his critically acclaimed production of The Height of the Storm. Toby Stephens, Gina McKee, Paul McGann and Angel Coulby are joined in the cast by Millie Brady, Silas Carson, Finbar Lynch, Sakuntala Ramanee and Eddie Toll.