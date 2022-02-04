Andy Buckley leads talent on FMV ‘Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?’

Wales Interactive and Good Gate Media have revealed their latest FMV interactive game.

Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? stars Andy Buckley as Uncle Marcus along with Abigail Hardingham, Susannah Doyle, Robbie Kay, Georgia Small and Al Weaver. The eccentric FMV is a murder mystery with a twist: someone has poisoned Uncle Marcus. Uncover the truth in the yearly family quiz and try to save him before it is too late.

Every year, Abby’s mum has a family quiz on her birthday. It’s a long-held tradition, one that brings the whole rich and eccentric family together – and one that Abby dreads. But this year’s quiz comes with a shocking difference… as it’s about to begin, her beloved Uncle Marcus tells her that he’s dying – and someone in the family has poisoned him. Abby is the only one he can trust… You must find out who the murderer is before it is too late.

Shot in lockdown and filmed simultaneously in London and Los Angeles this is from the studios behind The Complex, Five Dates, Night Book and Bloodshore.

Dr David Banner MBE, Executive Producer/Co-Founder, Wales Interactive:

“We’re proud to kickstart our 2022 slate of interactive movies with WPMOUM, a quirky murder mystery, co-produced by Good Gate Media, and developed with our in-house narrative tool WIST (Wales Interactive Scripting Tool). As fans of The Office (U.S.) we couldn’t be happier to have the hilarious Andy Buckley on-board as well as some familiar FMV fan favourites from the likes of Five Dates and The Complex.”

Directed by Award-winning Steven Sheil, Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? is released on the 18th March on PC & Mac (via Steam), iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and available to pre-order 4th March.

https://walesinteractive.com/whopressedmuteonunclemarcus