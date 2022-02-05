High−Octane entertainment show “Vegas ON” launched

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority recently launched a new video series titled “Vegas ON,”

The online content features everything new and now in Las Vegas sports, entertainment, dining, nightlife, attractions and more.

Meant to deliver all the details on everything that makes the destination unique and exciting, “Vegas ON” episodes will be presented on VisitLasVegas.com , the consumer-facing website of the LVCVA, as well as the site’s social media platforms and YouTube channel .

Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the LVCVA:

“The energy felt in Las Vegas cannot be matched anywhere else in the world, and ‘Vegas ON’ will highlight exactly that. We are thrilled to give viewers aninsider’s look into everything that’s new and happening with video content that matches the excitement of the destination.”