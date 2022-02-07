LEGOLAND Windsor Resort sponsors ‘Family Movies on 5’

Wavemaker UK brings the magic of the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort to family sofas with new TV Sponsorship deal.

Wavemaker has partnered with Sky on a TV sponsorship deal to showcase the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort as the premier destination for family days out. The brand’s sponsorship of ‘Family Movies on 5’ debuted on 29th January 2022 and will run for a full 12 months.

Marianne McGoldrick, Marketing Director at the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort:

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the world of LEGO MYTHICA: World of Mythical Creatures to family living rooms across the country through this new sponsorship.”

To launch the sponsorship, Wavemaker collaborated with Sky on the production of a series of idents designed to showcase and build continued momentum for the resort’s new land, LEGO® MYTHICA: World of Mythical Creatures. As the single biggest investment in the park since it first opened 25 years ago, the new land was launched to guests in May 2021. It features rides, attractions and experiences, including the UK’s first flying theatre ride – Flight of the Sky Lion.

The project is the first TV sponsorship deal for Wavemaker and family entertainment group – and LEGOLAND Resorts owner – Merlin Entertainments. Wavemaker was selected to handle all of Merlin Entertainments’ media planning and buying for the company’s theme parks, resorts and Midway attractions last year.

Its decision to consolidate its media planning and buying into Wavemaker forms part of Merlin’s ambitious growth plans, as the UK visitor attractions industry emerges from COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

As demand for days out and short trips rises, the TV sponsorship aims to increase awareness amongst key growth audiences, keeping LEGOLAND Windsor at the front of mind of families across critical periods such as school breaks and holidays. To do this, beyond promoting LEGO MYTHICA, Wavemaker will additionally phase idents to promote the LEGOLAND® Resort Hotel as well as the park as a whole. In collaboration with Sky, Wavemaker is also planning to refresh the idents later in the year to promote the Halloween experience, ‘Brick or Treat’, a spooky staycation for all the family.

Mick Style, CEO at Wavemaker North: