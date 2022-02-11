Park Row: The immersive London restaurant based on Gotham City

Park Row and The Monarch Theatre, is the world’s first fully immersive restaurant experience inspired by the DC universe in collaboration with Warner Bros.

Located in London’s theatre district within a stunning Grade II listed Art Deco venue, Park Row features five premium restaurant and bar spaces. Combining multi-sensory storytelling with world-class food and drink that draws from some of Gotham City’s most famous (and infamous) residents, Park Row is a gastronomic theme park for comic book fans and foodies alike.

Each of the five spaces has its own signature style and takes guests on a journey from the streets of Soho to the depths of Gotham City’s underworld. Every detail has been carefully considered, with subtle nods to the characters and hidden ‘easter eggs’ for those in the know.

Park Row’s menu has been designed by Executive Chef Kim Woodward (Savoy Grill, 100 Wardour Street) and includes luxurious dishes such as Goosnargh Truffle Glazed Whole Chicken with black truffle pomme purée Madeira jus to share and Aynoe Park Estate Fallow Deer Dover Sole à la Grenobloise. Fans can indulge in DC’s iconic Big Belly Burger and Bruce Wayne’s beloved Mulligatawny soup. Caviar from Gotham City Harbor, hand-dived scallops from Loch Fyne and fried oysters from Morecambe Bay are just a few of Park Row’s seafood dishes. Further elevating Park Row’s all-encompassing offering, tables will be frequented by trolleys from Amusement Mile, serving up smaller snacks like nitro popcorn, edible helium balloons and nitro ice cream.

Expertly crafted desserts incorporate stunning theatrical flourishes such as the highly instagrammable Kiss From A Rose – vanilla custard tart, textures of raspberry and rose, lychee ice cream: a sombre reminder of the roses Bruce left on his parent’s grave on the anniversary of their death.

Each restaurant space has a designated bar with a signature drink focus – Pennyworth’s; whisky and cognac, Iceberg Lounge; vodka and gin and Rogue’s Gallery; tequila, mezcal and pisco. Park Row also prides itself on a ‘living’ wine list, carefully curated by Head of Wine Milena De Waele, it is designed to pair perfectly with the menu and adapts and evolves to reflect new trends in wine-making and sophisticated palettes. A secret off-menu private cellar list is also available on request, including exclusive vintages.

A fully immersive restaurant experience, the Monarch Theatre is a 20-seat venue with state-of-the-art floor-to-ceiling projection mapping and an incredible 10-course tasting menu with matching drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic as equally considered) curated by Executive Chef Karl O’Dell (formerly of Michelin-starred Texture). Guests are taken on a culinary and visual journey for a truly one-of-a-kind gastronomic show, with carefully crafted staging and immersive courses that play with the senses – an experience that Gotham City, nor London, has witnessed before.

Park Row founder, James Bulmer is the creative mind behind The Monarch Theatre experience, who designed it to trigger specific emotions through the room’s environment and the food presented to its guests, tying into the theatrical narrative of the evening. Highlights include a ‘poisonous’ mushroom parfait; USDA Black Angus tenderloin with truffle fit for the Bruce Wayne dinner table; and edible jewellery.

The Monarch Theatre is the crown jewel of Park Row, elevating dining, and entertainment with an exhilarating restaurant experience unlike no other.

Named in honour of the Wayne family’s loyal butler Alfred, Pennyworth’s bar is the home-away-from-home for Bruce Wayne. An undisputed Art Deco masterpiece, with nods to Alfred’s British past, guests are invited to savour classic cocktails, the finest caviar, and sample the legendary Inishtree single malt whisky, a rare bottling created for Park Row, named after the Scottish town, where Castle Wayne is located. The bar also houses a unique and elegant whisky decanter trolley – a specially designed cantilever system engineered to provide the perfect pour.

The coolest place in Gotham City, The Iceberg Lounge was founded and operated by the infamous Oswald Cobblepot, The Penguin. The design indulges his signature quirks with a giant penguin sculpture situated above the bar, and ornithological artworks adorning the walls. The luxurious banquette seating is the perfect place from which to enjoy free live entertainment, food fresh from Gotham City Harbour and bespoke cocktails such as Love Me, Love My Umbrella – Grey Goose vodka, dry vermouth, St Germain, lemon juice, strawberry syrup and soda and the sweet and silky At Your Service – Seven Tails XO, Mozart White, cream, chocolate.

Fine art connoisseur and curator Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, hosts, with the help of master forger Roscoe Chiara, an exhibition of specially reproduced stolen paintings and sculptures commemorating the DC Super-Villains who call Gotham City home. The restaurant within the gallery is designed in soft, sensual pinks and greens and boasts a menu of culinary masterpieces, giving its elite clientele a treat for the eyes and the palate. Cocktails include the mesmerising The Blue Boy – gin, blue curaçao and citrus which is poured from a painting whose colour gradually drains as the drink fills the glass. In addition, the restaurant gallery presents the world’s first ‘levitating’ cocktail molecule served over a rose gold plinth. Senses are heightened and gravity defied as the molecule moves through the air ready to be consumed.

Park Row – 77 Brewer St, London W1F 9ZN. Tuesday to Thursday 5pm – 1am, Friday – Saturday, 12pm – 1am (last reservations 10.45pm) and Sunday 12pm – 9.30pm

https://parkrowlondon.co.uk/