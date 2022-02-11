Arabella Weir’s Does My Mum Loom Big In This? reaches final London date

Last chance to see Arabella Weir show Does My Mum Loom Big In This? this weekend.

The rescheduled dates conclude the current run tomorrow at the Southbank Centre, London.

For anyone who’s had a mother, been a mother or even known a mother, Does My Mum Loom Big in This? is the mother of all confessional shows – it’s all true and devastatingly funny. The TV comedy star and the bestselling author recounts stories from her dysfunctional childhood and life as a single working mother in this fearlessly honest show which explores all the pain, pitfalls, embarrassment and unintentional hilarity of motherhood.

Arabella Weir is well known across the UK as an actor, comedian and writer. She starred in The Fast Show, for which she wrote all of her hit characters, as well her BBC Two series Posh Nosh, which she wrote with Does My Bum Look Big In This? co-writer Jon Canter, starring alongside Richard E. Grant. She has also appeared in Doctor Who and One Foot In The Grave (BBC), Pure (Channel 4), Skins, Drifters (E4) and can currently be seen playing Beth in BBC’s Two Doors Down, which returned for its fourth series earlier this year.

Weir wrote the international bestseller Does My Bum Look Big in This? with the title taken from her hit Fast Show catchphrase, and since then has published various other works including the memoir The Real Me Is Thin. She has written regular columns for The Guardian and The Independent as well many other national broadsheets.

