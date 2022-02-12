Bad Wolves latest includes new lead singer, charity project and tour

Fresh off the celebrations for their sixth number one single at active rock radio at the end of 2021 with their hit Lifeline, multi-platinum Bad Wolves this week announced their charitable partnership with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

The partnership is set to include a special series of merch donations from the band to help with Sweet Relief’s goal in providing financial aid for all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing physical or mental health issues, disability, or age-related problems.

One of which will be a guitar signed by every current member of the band. The announcement follows yesterday’s news that Bad Wolves are part of the all-star line-up of musicians confirmed to participate in the Sweet Relief F-COVID Campaign, in partnership with Fandiem and BandsInTown. The campaign, which also has names like Eric Church, Imagine Dragons, Nine Inch Nails, Martina McBride on its roster of artist participants, benefits Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Fund, which specifically gives relief to artists directly impacted by the current pandemic. For more information visit: https://fandiem.com/badwolves

The announcement coincides with the launch of the band’s next radio single from their acclaimed third album DEAR MONSTERS, the project that officially introduced new lead singer DL to an overwhelmingly warm reception from both fans and critics.

Forbes wrote, “From the first single alone, it’s clear the band has a renewed liveliness and chemistry with one another — DL’s vocals fit like glove in Bad Wolves, and the overall musicianship has been noticeably elevated.” And Billboard wrote that it is “arguably Bad Wolves’ most diverse and far-reaching album to date.” The album’s new single, impacting stateside radio now, is fan-favourite track If Tomorrow Never Comes, a song that already has multiple millions of streams across platforms and for which the band recently released the official music video.

Bad Wolves collective statement:

“We think what Sweet Relief is doing is really cool, and we’re honored to be able to join forces with them. We love being part of the artist community and are grateful we have the opportunity to do something that gives back. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Bad Wolves, and we are so grateful for their generous donation. The band is helping us provide immediate financial assistance to the indie music community; a community which has been hit especially hard by the pandemic,” said Aric Steinberg, Sweet Relief’s EVP of Development and Artist Relations. “It’s great when you get to work alongside artists like Bad Wolves because they are fully dedicated to helping the musician community from within, and their goals very much align with our mission at Sweet Relief.”

Bad Wolves will bring the new music to life on the road this year, starting with their North American tour, alongside Papa Roach and Hollywood Undead. Those dates kick off on March 1 in South Anaheim, CA, and run through March 30 in Corpus Christi, TX.

The band is also set to play Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on May 19. All upcoming shows and ticket information can be found at: https://badwolvesnation.com/pages/tour