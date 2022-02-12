Sony Pictures have revealed the poster for the forthcoming feature.

MORBIUS stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa, with a screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless.

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar Award winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed.

Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

MORBIUS arrives in cinemas across the UK from April 1st.