Boyzlife will Burn For You with latest single

Today, February 11, Boyzlife release brand new single Burn For You, the opening track of their first original material studio album, Old School due on May 6.

Brian Mcfadden and Keith Duffy will join Steve Wright on his BBC Radio 2 show on February 14 for an exclusive interview and the first play of Burn For You.

Influenced by the music the duo grew up listening to, Boyzlife introduced the upcoming album at the end of last year with the single ‘The One – co-written by Brian and legendary songwriter Guy Chambers (Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, Rufus Wainwright), with production by rising producer Jackson – who has honed his skills engineering and programming for the likes of Shawn Mendes and The Libertines.

Sweeping, powerful and brilliantly written by Brian, Keith and Jackson with guitars by Mac Douglas (Emeli Sandé, Jessie J), Burn For You, is a 90s-inspired power ballad with contemporary pop production; the work of producers like Mutt Lange really inspired this song. If somebody asked what Boyzlife’s sound is? Burn For You is the perfect example, explains Brian. The magnificently melodic and sweet opening escalates into a guitar-driven chorus, with lyrics reading like an intimate love letter and soul-bearing vocal performances from Brian and Keith. With Burn For You Boyzlife have created a modern-day classic and the perfect love song to add to Valentines date night playlists by perfectly balancing soft moments with soaring grandeur.

Talking about the emotive lyrics Brian McFadden:

“Llyrically we wanted it to be something that could hit home and be relatable to different people on different levels, to some people, it could be a straight-up love song about being so in love with someone that you completely change as a person and see the world differently. For me and through my eyes it was the birth of my daughter Ruby that sparked the emotions and I sing it coming from the relationship of a father and a daughter. That unconditional love we both feel for our children.”

In between last years tour dates Boyzlife has been busy in the studio writing and creating new music, Brian gives a glimpse into what fans can expect from their studio sessions;

“Keith and I grew up in the 80s and 90s, the sound of that era is what made us want to be musicians in the first place. When we first started talking about making this record as Boyzlifes first studio album, we naturally talked about those influences a lot and have loved bringing these familiar sounds into our studio sessions and onto this record. They continue: Working with our producer Jackson has been an extremely creative process, we went into the studio with lyrics ideas, worked together to find a melodic sound to go with the lyrics and built the songs from there. We are very excited about this album and can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Boyzlife have also announced the Old School headline tour across the UK, which will see the band perform new songs from their upcoming original material studio album, Old School and classic hits from Boyzone and Westlife backed by a full live band. Kicking off on Monday 22 September at Liverpools premier arts and entertainment the Philharmonic Hall, the colossal 27-city outing will also head to Scotland where the duo will headline Aberdeens Music Hall and Usher Hall in Edinburgh, before concluding at Hall For Cornwall in Truro. Tickets for Boyzlife Old School Tour 2022 are on sale now at Ticketek.

Boyzlife is the supergroup formed by long time pals Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden who previously appeared as members of ’90s and ’00s boybands Boyzone and Westlife, respectively. With Boyzone, Keith Duffy enjoyed six UK number one singles and 16 out of 17 of their first single releases making the top 5.

With five number-one albums also to their credit, Boyzone achieved worldwide sales of over 25 million records.

Brian McFadden has enjoyed similar success, including 12 UK and Ireland number ones as a member of Westlife, and a record-breaking seven top spots in a row. The band also boast four number 1 albums and over 30 million record sales in total.

Since Westlife, Brian has embarked on a successful solo career, including a UK number 1 single with Real to Me. Strings Attached, the debut album by Boyzlife, featured 9 UK Number 1 songs from Boyzone and Westlife, performed by Keith, Brian and accompanied by the world-famous Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London. The bands debut record was released on 17th July 2020 topping both the UK & Irelands iTunes and Amazon music charts immediately, the album charted at #12 in the UK Official Album Chart.

OLD SCHOOL ALBUM TRACKLIST

1. Burn For You

2. The One

3. A Little Saving

4. All This Time

5. Glory Days

6. Because I Love Somebody

7. Coming Back To You

8. Her

9. If I Asked You To Love

10. Distant Sun