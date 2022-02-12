Comedian of the Year competition returns to Leicester Comedy Festival

The prestigious Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year competition takes place later this month.

The contest to find the person with the best titters takes place at The Y Theatre in Leicester. Eight of the best up-and-coming acts in the country will battle it out for the crown after performing their best seven minutes in front of an esteemed comedy industry panel and a live audience at Leicester Comedy Festival. Each finalist had been selected by top comedy promoters from across the UK and earmarked as ones to watch in the future.

Now in its 29th year, the renowned competition has been a springboard to fame for many big-name comedians. The list of previous winners includes Kate Lucas (2014), Romesh Ranganathan (2013), Josh Widdicombe (2010), Rhod Gilbert (2003), Jason Manford (2000) and Johnny Vegas (1997).

The shortlisted Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year finalists are:

– Nick Elleray

– Hayley Ellis

– Louise Leigh

– Lucila San Martin

– John Meagher

– Firuz Ozari

– Ashish Suri

– Sam Williams

The judging panel for this year consists of Charlotte Lang (cabaret tent, Glastonbury Festival), Owen Hughes (Union JACK Radio), Lee Martin (Gag Reflex), Rachael Healy (The Guardian) and Altaf Sarwar (Desi Central).

Leicester Comedy Festival Founding Director, Geoff Rowe:

“The Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year competition is one of the longest-standing comedy competitions in the UK and it’s always a real highlight of the Leicester Comedy Festival. It’s fantastic to be able to support and put a spotlight on new and emerging talent, particularly after the disruption the pandemic has caused to the arts and entertainment industry over the past couple of years.”

Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year 2022, Saturday 19th February 2022, The Y Theatre, 7 East Street, Leicester, LE1 6EY. 7.30pm (doors: 7.10pm) – 10pm. £18.00

Tickets available at: comedy-festival.co.uk/event/leicester-mercury-comedian-of-the-year

Leicester Comedy Festival 2022 runs from the 2nd – 20th February, with over 560 shows taking place across 64venues in the city.