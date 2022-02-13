Wallows tour and album for 2022

Tell Me That it’s over UK, Europe, Australia and New Zeeland dates…

Ever-evolving band Wallows have this month released news on their highly anticipated sophomore album, Tell Me That It’s Over, and release a new single “Especially You” with an accompanying music video directed by Jason Lester.

As well as announcing UK, Europe, Australia & New Zealand tour dates, along with special guests Spill Tab, Jordana, May-A, and Hatchie joining them on the road. In September, Wallows announced the first part of their 2022 Tell Me That It’s Over tour which begins in Seattle. Tickets for the UK leg are on sale now at LiveNation.co.uk

Tell Me That It’s Over, out March 25th, was produced by the multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele) and contains 10 tracks informed by everything from lo-fi post-punk to indie-folk to early-’90s dance-pop psychedelia.

On the meaning behind the album single “Especially You” Dylan Minnette says:

“It’s about when you’re in the early stages of a relationship and you get so worried that the other person’s mind will change at the flip of a switch. It’s about stressing over the smallest things for no reason, but it’s definitely self-aware about the fact that I’m doing this all to myself.”

TMTIO will be available in several physical formats, as well as digital: white vinyl available exclusively at wallowsmusic.store , a yellow cassette, CD, CD box set with an exclusive t-shirt, Urban Outfitters exclusive light blue vinyl, Amazon-exclusive orange vinyl, and yellow vinyl available for online pre-order and at your local independent record store.

TELL ME THAT IT’S OVER TOUR



2022

August 26 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

August 27 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

August 28 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy

