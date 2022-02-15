Broadcast Signal Intrusion latest fright film from Jacob Gentry

Time for another ‘celluloid scream’…

Lightbulb Film Distribution have launched the UK theatrical poster for new crime-thriller, Broadcast Signal Intrusion.

The film will be in UK/EIRE Cinemas from 25th March and on Blu-ray & Digital Download from 28th March. Following its World Premiere at SXSW, the film has played a string of International genre festivals – including Fantasia, Sitges, FrightFest, Abertoir and Celluloid Screams.

Directed by Jacob Gentry (Synchronicity), the film stars Harry Shum Jr. (Crazy Rich Asians, Glee), Kelley Mack (Shot In The Dark, The Walking Dead) and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us, Agnes).

The film was produced by Greg Newman (Stake Land, Girl On The Third Floor) and co-written by Phil Drinkwater and Tim Woodall. The feature is based on a short made in 2016 of the same name.

In the late 90s, a video archivist unearths a series of sinister pirate broadcasts and becomes obsessed with uncovering the conspiracy behind them.