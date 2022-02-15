Entertainment

Emeli Sandé announces 2022 album and tour dates

February 15, 2022
Ian Westhead
‘Brighter Days Tour’ and ‘Let’s Say For Instance album’ both form part of forthcoming ventures for Sandé.

Today, British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé has announced her forthcoming album Let’s Say For Instance, due Friday, 6 May via Chrysalis Records. Alongside the announcement, Emeli has shared details of an extensive UK and European tour, including full-band performances and also a number of intimate acoustic piano shows, recently previewed at a stunning London Roundhouse date that was praised in a 4* review by the iPaper as “a stirring performance of raw emotion“.

Her first release on an independent label, Let’s Say For Instance marks a new era of Emeli’s expansive artistry after a decade on stage and on the airwaves. Exploring new sonic territory through shades of classical, disco, nostalgic R&B and more, it sees Emeli freeing herself from the expectations of others, flexing her holistic skills as a songwriter, producer and vocalist in new, versatile ways.

In her words: “‘an ode to resilience, rebirth, and renewal”. The album features current hit single Brighter Days, alongside previous singles ‘Look What You’ve Done‘ and ‘Family‘.

As told to Variety in an exclusive interview, Emeli noted:

“I’m so proud of this album and can’t wait to release it. I’ve felt free to express myself more naturally both lyrically and musically in this album and my wish is that it will be an uplifting experience for each listener and that they will get to know me on a much deeper level.”

To celebrate the release of Let’s Say For Instance, Emeli will be embarking on a tour of the UK and Europe in May and June 2022. The tour will see Emeli performing both with her full band, as well as select solo piano show dates, commencing on May 16 in Glasgow, before journeying through Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, London and Europe.

Tour Dates  |  Album Pre-Order

