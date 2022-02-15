Hollyoaks welcomes Garcia Brown to the cast

Garcia joins the Channel 4 saga as Pearl’s Granddaughter, Zoe.

In the second casting announcement from Hollyoaks today Garcia Brown has joined the soap and will be filming alongside Kelle Bryan, Richard Blackwood, and Jorgie Porter as she takes on the role of new detective in the village, Zoe.

Due to rulebreaker Saul being demoted, Zoe arrives to Hollyoaks as their newest detective, but being the granddaughter of Deveraux-family-friend Pearl, she soon settles into the village. Energetic, vivacious and headstrong Zoe may be a detective by day, but by night she’s a wild child who loves to party and will quickly make close bonds with some of her female neighbours, Cleo, Theresa and Verity.

Garcia’s first appearance as Zoe on Hollyoaks is Friday 18th February on E4, and Monday 21st February on Channel 4.

Talking about joining the Channel 4 soap, Garcia says:

“Joining the Hollyoaks family has been super exhilarating! I didn’t know what to expect coming into the show but I felt right at home the moment I got here, and I’m super excited for what’s in store. “There’s more than meets the eye to my character Zoe – she has a lot of exciting moments on screen! I’ve had the pleasure of joining the Deveraux family and working with such warm and talented individuals like Kelle Bryan, Richard Blackwood, Jorgie Porter, Jennifer Metcalfe, Eva O’Hara & more! I’m so eager for everyone to see what I’ve been up to.”

Garcia Brown has also appeared in Shameless (2017), A Lesson Learnt (2015) and In Another Life (2017).

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4