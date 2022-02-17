CAN Group forms partnership with Renovi for new entertainment brand

The CAN Group has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Renovi a leading global Metaverse business.

Claire Powell, founder, CAN Group:

“We are really pleased to be teaming up with Renovi. The Metaverse is going to open up so many opportunities for brands and individuals in the future and we are looking forward to working with some of the UK’s leading celebrities to help build their virtual presence.”

The partnership has today launched “RenoviEntertainment” – a new brand supporting high-profile public figures with their NFT and metaverse strategies. The partnership will see the two companies work together to launch a series of celebrity NFT collections, alongside a wide range of Metaverse initiatives aiming to give fans and followers more access to their favourite stars from the world of entertainment.

Founded by Claire Powell, the CAN Group is a fully integrated agency for celebrity representation, PR, social media management, brand collaborations and event management.

The creation of ‘RenoviEntertainment’ comes off the back of the successful rollout of Renovi’smetaverse architecture and design NFT platform, which went live in January. Since launching last year, the company has attracted significant investment and interest from leading players in the Metaverse space, including GDA Capital, The Metaverse Group, Decentraland, and Sandbox.

The company will now operate two distinct divisions – ‘Renoviarchitecture and design’ and ‘RenoviEntertainment’. The business is made up of a team of experts from the tech, property, finance, legal, design, marketing, and media sectors.