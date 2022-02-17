William Hill has priced Megan Fox at 12-1 to win Worst Actress at this year’s Razzies

Megan Fox tipped for Razzies Worst Actress…

The 35-year-old is nominated for her performance in crime thriller film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The gongs will be revealed on March 26th.

William Hill has tipped Megan Fox 12-1 to win Worst Actress at this year’s Razzies awards. The Razzies, a parody award show which honours the worst of the past year’s cinema, saw The Transformers star recently nominated for a Razzie for her role in the crime thriller film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The film, also starring Bruce Willis, didn’t receive the best of reviews and a rating of 4.4 on IMDb – including from one of its own actors, Machine Gun Kelly. MGK previously slammed Midnight in the Switch, and called it trash in a tweet last July. The rapper, also known as Colson Baker, revealed that he only took his role in the film to meet current partner Megan Fox.

Joining Megan Fox in the Worst Actress category is frontrunner Jeanna de Waal (4-6) for her title role in Diana the Musical. A filmed performance of the Broadway show was added to Netflix in late 2021 and was described as ‘this year’s most hysterically awful hate-watch’ by The Guardian.

Following Waal is Taryn Manning (13-5) for the controversial thriller Karen, the trailer for which went viral before the film’s release and has been called “one of the worst movies of 2021” by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Completing the top three is Amy Adams (11-2) for her performance in The Woman in the Window, a Netflix thriller inspired by Hitchcock, which for some unravelled a rather dull mystery.

Top 5 contenders for Worst Actress

Jeanna de Waal – Diana the Musical (4-6) Taryn Manning – Karen (13-5) Amy Adam – The Woman in the Window (11-2) Ruby Rose – Vanquish (9-1) Megan Fox – Midnight in the Switchgrass (12-1)

Razzies market, including Worst Picture