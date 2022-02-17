Entertainment

William Hill has priced Megan Fox at 12-1 to win Worst Actress at this year’s Razzies

February 17, 2022
Ian Westhead
No Comments
Megan Fox tipped for Razzies Worst Actress…

The 35-year-old is nominated for her performance in crime thriller film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The gongs will be revealed on March 26th.

William Hill has tipped Megan Fox 12-1 to win Worst Actress at this year’s Razzies awards. The Razzies, a parody award show which honours the worst of the past year’s cinema, saw The Transformers star recently nominated for a Razzie for her role in the crime thriller film Midnight in the Switchgrass. 

The film, also starring Bruce Willis, didn’t receive the best of reviews and a rating of 4.4 on IMDb – including from one of its own actors, Machine Gun Kelly.  MGK previously slammed Midnight in the Switch, and called it trash in a tweet last July. The rapper, also known as Colson Baker, revealed that he only took his role in the film to meet current partner Megan Fox.

Joining Megan Fox in the Worst Actress category is frontrunner Jeanna de Waal (4-6) for her title role in Diana the Musical. A filmed performance of the Broadway show was added to Netflix in late 2021 and was described as ‘this year’s most hysterically awful hate-watch’ by The Guardian.

Following Waal is Taryn Manning (13-5) for the controversial thriller Karen, the trailer for which went viral before the film’s release and has been called “one of the worst movies of 2021” by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Completing the top three is Amy Adams (11-2) for her performance in The Woman in the Window, a Netflix thriller inspired by Hitchcock, which for some unravelled a rather dull mystery.

Top 5 contenders for Worst Actress

  1. Jeanna de Waal – Diana the Musical (4-6)

  2. Taryn Manning – Karen (13-5)

  3. Amy Adam – The Woman in the Window (11-2)

  4. Ruby Rose – Vanquish (9-1)

  5. Megan Fox – Midnight in the Switchgrass (12-1)

Razzies market, including Worst Picture

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Entertainment

CAN Group forms partnership with Renovi for new entertainment brand

February 17, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

Broadcast Signal Intrusion latest fright film from Jacob Gentry

February 15, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

Emeli Sandé announces 2022 album and tour dates

February 15, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

Louise Redknapp to take over from Kym Marsh in Fatal Attraction

February 14, 2022
Ian Westhead