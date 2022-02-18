Entertainment

Leicester Comedy Festival crowns ‘Silver Stand Up of the Year’

February 18, 2022
Ian Westhead
Leicester Comedy Festival announces winner of Silver Stand Up of the Year Competition.

Last night Nik Hill was announced as the winner of Leicester Comedy Festival’s Silver Stand Up of the Year competition, open to any comedian, established or up-and-coming over the age of 55.  Finalists from all over the country were selected to take part in the final held yesterday evening at Peter Pizzeria in Leicester and hosted by Mrs Barbara Nice.

Nik Hill, from Gloucester and 63 years of age scooped the £500 prize after being voted the winner by the judges.

“I’m delighted and very honoured to win this prize, especially when there was such tough competition.  Comedy should transcend age and isn’t something that only younger people can enjoy.  Hopefully the Silver Stand Up competition will continue to help shift this perception!” – Nik Hill

The judges were Caroline Ryan (Comedy & Cocktails Comedy Club), Jonathan Kerry (Big Difference) & Martin Ballard (Podcaster. Actor and former BBC Radio presenter).

The shortlisted Silver Stand Up of the Year finalists were:

–      Geoff Alderman

–      Alyn Ashby

–      Brian Cowles

–      Nicholas Hill

–      Kevin Hudson

–      Paul Jennings

–      Jimbo

–      Professor John

–      Lawrence Laidlow

–      Paul Merryck

–      President Obonjo

–      Chris Phillips

–      Sid 

–      Tel Ternbull 

–      Sha Wylie

Leicester Comedy Festival 2022 runs from the 2nd – 20th February, with over 560 shows taking place across 64venues in the city. The complete programme is available now at: www.comedy-festival.co.uk

