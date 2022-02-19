Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts for Stadium Tour 2022

After two summers of delays, it is finally happening. The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together this summer…

The coheadlining tour is so massive that it could only be held in North America’s biggest stadiums. The Stadium Tour featuring, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will hit select cities stateside and Canada where each band will bring their electrifying stage shows while promising to perform their stadium-sized anthems. Produced by Live Nation, the summer tour is set to steamroll through North America starting June 2022.

Following the huge success of their Netflix biopic, Mötley Crüe has seen a massive surge in new audiences with fans around the world demanding the band tour again. This led to the band members reuniting and announcing that “Mötley Crüe is back” in 2019. While The Dirt caused a meteoric 350% increase in streams of Mötley Crüe’s music across all platforms and the younger 18-44 demographic now represents 64% of the band’s fanbase.

“It’s on! We don’t think we’ve ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can’t wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!” – Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Def Leppard are one of the most important forces in rock music. In 2019, the icons closed out a sold-out worldwide tour including a North American stadium run & headlining the UK’s Download Festival to 90k screaming fans. Def Leppard’s star continues to rise and prevail. The band have amassed a staggering 5.5 billion streams since 2018, reaching a younger 18-44 demographic that now represents 58% of their fanbase.

“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer … it’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again & we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!” – Joe Elliott.

POISON will be bringing a rocking real and relevant no holds barred thunderous live show to the Stadium tour this summer with the all original lineup of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett. POISON will be unleashing an onslaught of hit after hit songs in its set. The humanitarian of the year, two years running, Michaels along with POISON is known to bring a unique style of passion, high energy, sincere gratitude and a positive attitude.

“There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums.” – Poison’s Bret Michaels

Joan Jett grew up during a time when rock ‘n’ roll was off-limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys’ club right off its hinges. After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.” ‘Bad Reputation,’ a documentary about Jett’s life, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and is now available for streaming.

“We are so excited to be back out on the road! We missed doing what we love most and can’t wait to see the fans out there again!” – Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Emerging rock band Classless Act, signed to Better Noise Music, is set to open the tour. Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee was an early follower of the band and is excited to have them join him and his bandmates on the road.