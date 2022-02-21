The Mango Bride turned into movie

Dubbed a Megastar in Filipino entertainment the film will feature Sharon Cuneta. Her last migration story Caregiver broke box office records in the Philippines.

Filipino actress Sharon Cuneta will star in, and executive produce, the feature film adaptation of the novel The Mango Bride, in her first venture with global IP firm 108 Media and Los Angeles-based BOLD MP.

Sharon Cuneta:

“I wanted to do The Mango Bride because it’s the best way to connect to a global audience by putting some of the best Filipino talents and stories together to tell an emotional and uplifting story like this. I have long been a fan of Marivi Soliven’s writing, from Suddenly Stateside, her collection of light essays about living in the U.S., to The Mango Bride. She captures the Filipino migrant and Filipino American experience skilfully.”

Slated for a late 2022 production, The Mango Bride chronicles the intersecting lives of two Filipino women who migrate to California. Amparo, a quiet socialite born into a wealthy family, and Beverly, a wide-eyed mail-order bride, discover hidden truths as their stories meet and intertwine.

Written by Marivi Soliven and printed in English by Penguin Random House, in Filipino by National Book Store and in Spanish by Grupo Planeta. The novel won the highest literary prize in the Philippines – the Grand Prize of the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards. The book was acquired and developed by 108 Media.

Set to direct the adaptation is Filipino-Canadian Martin Edralin. Edralin recently made waves at South by Southwest with his similarly themed feature debut Islands, bagging the Special Jury Prize for Breakthrough Performance for its cast.

Rae Red will be adapting the novel and writing the screenplay. Red recently swept the awards circuit for Babae at Baril (The Girl and The Gun), a story about a vengeful sales lady who discovers a gun. Considered a rising star in the Filipino film industry, Rae is part of the famed Red clan of filmmakers.