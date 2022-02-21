Entertainment

Deborah Frances-White takes The Guilty Feminist on tour

February 21, 2022
From podcast to the stage…

Since its launch in 2016 – The Guilty Feminist has grown to become less of a podcast and more of a global phenomenon. With over 95 million downloads in six years, with a Sunday Times bestselling book – The Guilty Feminist is part comedy, part deep-dive discussion, and part activism.

Every show opens with its hallmark – one liners – ‘I’m a feminist but… one time I went on a women’s rights march, popped into a department store to use the loo, got distracted trying out face cream & when I came out the march was gone…’

The Guilty Feminist is the podcast in which we explore our noble goals as 21st-century feminists & our hypocrisies & insecurities which undermine them.

Now the show is about to hit the road, with a national tour as host Deborah Frances-White presents the podcast in front of a live audience. Each show will include a variety of world-class stand-up comics and some local guests for deep lively conversations – plus a musical act to have audiences singing in the aisles. Prepare to leave entertained, inspired, empowered & at least 25% more feminist!

Deborah Frances-White :

“I’m a feminist but I sorted my sequinned cape for this show before I got my booster. Guilty Feminist audiences know how to bring a rock concert to a podcast recording. I can only imagine what a riot it’ll be after two years locked up! We’ve added some acts in these shows that you can only see live & that’s really the best way to experience the show anyway. Come join the Guilty Feminist army.’

LISTINGS

Saturday             05/03/2022        Brighton              Dome    

Sunday                06/03/2022        Nottingham        Theatre Royal    

Sunday                20/03/2022        Oxford                 New Theatre      

Wednesday        30/03/2022        Bath                     Forum   

Saturday             09/04/2022        Cambridge          Corn Exchange   

Sunday                10/04/2022        Northampton     Derngate             

Friday                  22/04/2022        Liverpool            Philharmonic Hall            

Saturday             23/04/2022        Sheffield             Octagon              

Sunday                24/04/2022        Stratford             RSC        

Sunday                08/05/2022        Reading               Hexagon             

Sunday                15/05/2022        Canterbury         Marlowe             

Thursday             19/05/2022        York                     Barbican              

Friday                  27/05/2022        Birmingham        The Alexandra    

Saturday             04/06/2022        Cardiff                 St Davids Hall     

Thursday             16/06/2022        Newcastle           Tyne Theatre     

Friday                  17/06/2022        Manchester        Salford Lowry     

Saturday             18/06/2022        Glasgow              Pavilion 

Saturday             01/10/2022        London                Eventim Apollo 

