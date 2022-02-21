Deborah Frances-White takes The Guilty Feminist on tour

From podcast to the stage…
Since its launch in 2016 – The Guilty Feminist has grown to become less of a podcast and more of a global phenomenon. With over 95 million downloads in six years, with a Sunday Times bestselling book – The Guilty Feminist is part comedy, part deep-dive discussion, and part activism.
Every show opens with its hallmark – one liners – ‘I’m a feminist but… one time I went on a women’s rights march, popped into a department store to use the loo, got distracted trying out face cream & when I came out the march was gone…’
The Guilty Feminist is the podcast in which we explore our noble goals as 21st-century feminists & our hypocrisies & insecurities which undermine them.
Now the show is about to hit the road, with a national tour as host Deborah Frances-White presents the podcast in front of a live audience. Each show will include a variety of world-class stand-up comics and some local guests for deep lively conversations – plus a musical act to have audiences singing in the aisles. Prepare to leave entertained, inspired, empowered & at least 25% more feminist!
Deborah Frances-White :
“I’m a feminist but I sorted my sequinned cape for this show before I got my booster. Guilty Feminist audiences know how to bring a rock concert to a podcast recording. I can only imagine what a riot it’ll be after two years locked up! We’ve added some acts in these shows that you can only see live & that’s really the best way to experience the show anyway. Come join the Guilty Feminist army.’
LISTINGS
Saturday 05/03/2022 Brighton Dome
Sunday 06/03/2022 Nottingham Theatre Royal
Sunday 20/03/2022 Oxford New Theatre
Wednesday 30/03/2022 Bath Forum
Saturday 09/04/2022 Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sunday 10/04/2022 Northampton Derngate
Friday 22/04/2022 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Saturday 23/04/2022 Sheffield Octagon
Sunday 24/04/2022 Stratford RSC
Sunday 08/05/2022 Reading Hexagon
Sunday 15/05/2022 Canterbury Marlowe
Thursday 19/05/2022 York Barbican
Friday 27/05/2022 Birmingham The Alexandra
Saturday 04/06/2022 Cardiff St Davids Hall
Thursday 16/06/2022 Newcastle Tyne Theatre
Friday 17/06/2022 Manchester Salford Lowry
Saturday 18/06/2022 Glasgow Pavilion
Saturday 01/10/2022 London Eventim Apollo