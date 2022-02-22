Tickets go on sale for 2022’s Women’s Podcast Festival

Content is Queen presents the Women’s Podcast Festival.

The one-day event aims to unite the global community of female innovators and leaders in podcasting, audio and radio. Attendee’s can connect with the women shaping this rapidly expanding medium, hear their stories, celebrate their successes and connect with their brilliant minds.

“I attended with a seedling of a podcast idea, and thanks to your curation of speakers, I met people within the industry who guided me and helped me incredibly. I’m now making a podcast for the BBC – and it all started at your event!” — Catriona Morton, After Podcast, BBC Sounds

Join Content is Queen in an intersectional, inclusive and inviting space where attendees can connect with a line-up of speakers, and attend workshops and classes that are tailored to help female podders create and grow their podcast. The Women’s Podcast Festival includes live podcast shows, networking and socials that celebrate the best in women’s podcasting.

This event has been created so attendees from every background can see themselves represented – however you identify, the organisers say there is something for everyone. ‘You belong here so come connect, create and collaborate with us at this event.’

International Women’s Podcast Festival takes place on Saturday, June 18th from 10am to 10pm. More information and tickets, here.