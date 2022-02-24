Jordan North goes Rowing for Comic Relief

BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North will brave the unpredictable British weather in a five-day rowing challenge ‘Rowing Home with Jordan North’ from London on Monday 28th February to his ‘happy place’ Burnley.

On Monday 28th February, BBC Radio 1’s drivetime host and I’m a Celebrity runner up Jordan will leave London in a single scull rowing boat. Heaving himself along the country’s canals from London to reach his beloved hometown in the Northwest, Burnley, the five-day challenge will be broadcast each day on Radio 1 during Going Home with Vick and Jordan (3.30pm-5.45pm).

Announcing the life-changing challenge on his drivetime show yesterday (21/02/2022) Jordan:

“Since early December last year I have been secretly training for something. I’ve been doing this every morning before the show, six days a week, and it’s safe to say this is the hardest I’ve ever trained for anything in my life…”

Jordan will have to row upstream for eight hours a day, for five days, to complete the 100 mile endurance challenge. In preparation, Jordan has been undergoing intense training with Fulham Reach Rowing Club Trainer, Tracy Corbett, for the last six weeks. Jordan has been practising his rowing technique on the River Thames three times a week and has been put through a rigorous strength and conditioning programme.

Jordan North:

“Year in, year out Comic Relief transforms people’s lives, so to be a part of that in a small way is a huge privilege. Six weeks ago, when I was stood by the side of the River Thames, I thought ‘how hard can it be to row a boat?’. Trust me, it’s very hard. “It took me seven attempts to pass my driving test so you can imagine how I’m feeling about navigating 100 miles of the canals to get to Burnley over five days solo! There have been times where I’ve thought that I won’t be able to do this and have felt quite overwhelmed. I know it will be so hard. “Having said all that, I am also really excited. I’ve been putting my body through it and pushing myself as far as I can go in training. I am really proud to be doing this for Red Nose Day, I grew up watching it on TV and know it raises money for such an amazing charity that does fantastic work and supports a lot of young people.”

Jordan’s challenge will be broadcast live throughout the week on BBC Radio 1 (28th Feb – 4th March) including canalside broadcasts of Going Home with Vick and Jordan (3:30pm – 5.45pm) daily. The challenge attempt will be filmed for a special documentary due to air on BBC Three and iPlayer in March in the run-up to Red Nose Day which returns on Friday 18th March.

Tracy Corbett:

“Rowing is one of the hardest sports to conquer both physically and mentally. The challenges ahead for Jordan are endless – he could encounter four seasons in one hour. Jordan will need to stay focused and be on top of his steering, so as not to crash into any moored vessels which could injure him or damage the boat. His spatial awareness will need to be on high alert as he will be rowing through narrow bridges, tight bends, and will need to avoid a lot of canal furniture! “It is going to take a lot of mental strength and correct fuelling to get through all five challenge days, and he will endure muscle aches and joint soreness throughout his whole body.” “This would be a massive challenge for any seasoned rower, so given that Jordan has only been rowing for a short period of time, he is going to need all the positive thoughts and support to get him through the challenge. If there is any support you can give Jordan, by making a donation or sending him some love on Twitter – please do!”