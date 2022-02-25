Leicester Comedy Festival 2022 award nominees announced

Nominees in the Leicester Comedy Festival 2022 annual awards have been announced.

Acts and events nominated include No More Jockeys, Sarah Callaghan, Myra Dubois, Jon Pearson, Loremen, Ania Magliano, Marcel Lucont, Good Kids, Garrett Millerick and Troy Hawke.

The awards, now in their 16th year, will recognise contributions to this year’s Festival across a host of categories including awards for Best Show, Best New Show, Student of the Year, Best Promoter, Best Community Project, and Contribution to Leicester Comedy Festival 2022. The winner’s will be announced at a private, invite only ceremony taking place on Monday 28th March in Leicester.

This year’s festival signalled a return to live comedy with audiences travelling from all over the country for a packed programme of 592 events and almost 800 individual performances across 62 venues. For those who couldn’t attend in person, 35 shows were streamed live with NextUp Comedy, totalling 5,150 plays and over 180,000 minutes of comedy watched online. The online audience included people enjoying the festival from their homes in USA, France, Canada, Australia, Brasil, Denmark & China.

Festival exclusive events included The UK Pun Championships, No More Jockeys Live (with Alex Horne, Tim Key & Mark Watson), live interviews with Rosie Jones, Rachel Parris and Pam Ayres, Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year Competition, Silver Stand Up and the Beyond A Joke seminar programme. Other festival shows included appearances from Tez Ilyas, Ivo Graham, Maisie Adam, Anoushka Rava, Kwame Asante and Joe Thomas.

This year’s Festival saw performers take the opportunity to try out new material with over 23% of events work in progress shows, including those by Ria Lina, Tim Key, Suzi Ruffel, Seann Walsh and Olga Koch.

Geoff Rowe, Founding Director of Leicester Comedy Festival, said “After a really difficult few years, the fact that so many comedians are developing new shows, and trying them out for the very first time at the festival, helps show that the future is looking positive for British comedy. Thank you to everyone who continues to work with us to produce the festival and we look forward to seeing you all again next year when we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Leicester Comedy Festival. But first, can we have a little rest and hopefully some sleep?”

The 30th Leicester Comedy Festival & The UK Kids’ Comedy Festival 2023 will take place from 8-26 February.

A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented at the ceremony, along with awards for the best venues and a Legend of Comedy title which recognises outstanding achievement to British Comedy. Previous winners include the late Barry Cryer and Victoria Wood, Lenny Henry, Johnny Vegas and Jo Brand.

The full list of nominees are:

Best Show

Troy Hawke: Sigmund Troy’d

Garrett Millerick: Just Trying To Help

Russell Hicks: The Age of Hicks

Sarah Callaghan: Revolting

Weirdos Comedy Presents: The Envelopes

Sikisa: Twerk in Progress

Best New Show

Ania Magliano: Absolutely No Worries If Not

Good Kids

Sasha Ellen

Christian Brighty: Playboy

Best Kids Show

Marcel Lucont: Les Enfants Terribles

Seska: Frootytooty

The Discount Comedy Checkout

Best Online Event

Spit or Swallow Podcast: Live!

Marvel versus Marvel: The Live Podcast

No More Jockeys

Loremen: Live

Best Impro/Music Show

Jon Pearson: What You Been Up To

Consignia present: Zen & M’s

CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation

Myra Dubois

Alex Leam: The Joy of the Deck

Missimp: It’s A Trap! The Improvised Star Wars Show

Contribution to Leicester Comedy Festival 2022

Fox Books

NextUp Comedy

All Puns Blazing contributors

BID Leicester

Tracey Miller Community Award

Vista

Menphys

Leicester City in the Community

Best Promoter

Just the Tonic

TripleCeePee

Jokes on Us

Kirsty Munro & Masai Graham/Bradders

Laughter Loft

The Doorstep Comedy Club

Liberty Award (for a person or group who have helped to make the festival particularly festive)

NextUp Comedy

Kirsty Munro & Masai Graham/Bradders

Fox Books

Business of the Year

The Gresham Aparthotel

Esquires Coffee Leicester

The Miller Partnership

PPL PRS Ltd

The Belmont Hotel

Student of the Year

Ella Cohen – Falmouth University

Calum Travers – De Montfort University

Robyn Templeman – De Montfort University

Millie Mantell – De Montfort University

Isaac Munslow – De Montfort University

Hannah Clark – De Montfort University

Other awards presented on the night:

Legend of Comedy

Lifetime Contribution to Leicester Comedy Festival

Best venue awards (large, small & new venues)