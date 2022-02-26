ScreenHits TV partners with Euronews

Global streaming aggregator ScreenHits TV has partnered with leading international news network, Euronews.

ScreenHits TV will provide English, German, French, Spanish and other users live and on-demand TV editions of Euronews and Africanews on its curated platform.

Maxime Carboni, Director of Distribution at Euronews:

“We are thrilled to partner with ScreenHits TV, which will add Euronews and Africanews content in multiple languages to its platform rolling out globally. Providing fact-based, quality content on the most innovative platforms like SHTV remains an important objective for our Group. With this partnership, we further strengthen our leading position over news within the streaming industry.“

Euronews offers round-the-clock news coverage from a European perspective, including breaking news, exclusive interviews and dedicated shows ranging from science, climate and business to technology, current affairs and culture.

The news channel broadcasts in 160 countries and is distributed in more than 440 million homes, including 68% of homes in the European Union and the United Kingdom. With almost 21 million followers/subscribers on social media platforms and an average of 24.5M+ unique monthly visitors on its website and app, the news channel already has a strong digital audience with 200 million monthly users across connected devices and OTT.

The agreement, engineered by Ramy Nasser, ScreenHits’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Partnerships, and Maxime Carboni, Director of Distribution at Euronews, represents the second major component of a global news package in development at ScreenHits following its October 2021 partnership with Bloomberg Television. More leading TV news brands are expected to follow at ScreenHits, which officially launched last spring with leading global and local streamers, and top content providers. Locally, the platform already provides UK users live news channels and on-demand content available on the BBC iPlayer, an existing content partner of ScreenHits.

Since 2020, Euronews has been focused on further strengthening its European news leadership position by growing its reach via connected-TV and OTT platform providers in the U.S., developing multiple partnerships with major digital players including Pluto TV, The Roku Channels, Tubi, Plex, Distro TV and fuboTV.

With ScreenHits, Euronews gains additional stateside and global reach amid ScreenHits’s rapid growth across America, UK, Europe, the Indian sub-continent, Africa, North America and, most recently, during the Latin America phase of its expansion starting in Mexico, Argentina and Columbia. ScreenHits TV is on target to be active in 48 countries by the end of 2022, as well as on groundbreaking new platforms that will provide content partners with massive subscriber gains.

ScreenHits Founder/CEO Rose Hulse:

“Euronews’ unparalleled strength in providing the continent’s perspective on news to the rest of the world represents an outstanding addition to our growing roster of top-tier global news channels. We consider it a major priority to provide our users with the most trusted news sources, and to have two of the top brand names already on our platform – and with more on the way – less than a year into our global rollout is quite exciting.”

Euronews will be available to subscribers across ScreenHits TV’s newly enhanced desktop platform and iOS mobile/tablet app now available via the Apple Store and Amazon Fire TV Stick. The app will also soon be offered on Google Chromecast, Android phones, Metz and other leading connected TV manufacturers, as well as new platforms.

Officially launched in spring 2021 by Hulse following a year of beta testing, the curated, London-based ScreenHits app is designed to make life easier by offering users on-demand content and live linear channels from their favorite leading global and local streamers on one screen. Its updated mobile, desktop and app-based platform offers users easy access to their favorite on-demand content and live linear channels for a low monthly fee.

All are grouped together on one easy-to-navigate screen, enabling users to share recommendations and viewing habits with friends from their own network of social media channels. Other features include a “Watch Together” function, cash-back discounts of more than 25% on subscription packages and a child protection PIN that parents can put on their accounts to guard against any content that is not kid friendly.

The pure desktop version (www.screenhits.tv) comes without a monthly fee, allowing viewers to organize their streaming services and view a customized TV guide, as well as global and local TV channels.