Laurence Llewelyn Bowen gets shopping for ‘Together for Short Lives’

Ever wondered what would be top of flamboyant interior designer and beloved TV personality, Laurence Llewelyn Bowen’s weekly shopping list?

Apples and… bananas? Bread? Bovril? Turns out his must-have at the local supermarket is in fact baroque wallpaper – fancy! Laurence’s top-picks for a quick shop were revealed as part of a special tongue-in-cheek video released today celebrating children’s charity, Together for Short Lives’ recent partnership with the supermarket chain, Morrisons.

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joined Kat from Together for Short Lives for a Carpool Karaoke-style game of ‘I Went to the Supermarket’.

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen:

“You too can support Together for Short Lives when you do your daily shop at Morrisons with the special ‘Every Pack Gives Back’ promotions across the entire store. Visit www.togetherforshortlives.org.uk to find out more, or better still, pop into your local Morrisons store this weekend for their first in-store fundraiser.”

While the designer takes a while to catch onto the rules, forgetting to repeat his ‘opponent’s’ shopping list at first, he comes up with some surprising shopping list items – from outlandish wallpaper to extravagant chandeliers – in fact it reads like an inventory of a typical episode of Changing Rooms!

Together for Short Lives is the only charity supporting the UK’s children’s hospices and families facing the heartbreak that their child will die young. Their new flagship partnership with Morrisons aims to raise a staggering £10 million to help seriously ill children and their families treasure every moment together.

Together for Short Lives CEO, Andy Fletcher:

“Hearing the news that your child is seriously ill is devastating – families can be left feeling scared and alone. I can’t tell you what a difference this amazing new partnership will make for these families. Knowing that Morrisons colleagues up and down the country are on their side, means the absolute world. The money raised through our partnership will give families access to vital care from local children’s hospices and help them to spend less time worrying and more time making memories together. It will also enable us to reach thousands more families caring for a seriously ill child who need support.”

Laurence has seen for himself what an incredible difference children’s hospices can make for families facing the unimaginable, as a longstanding patron of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, who provide vital care for families at their hospices in Guildford and Hampton.

So he had a real spring in his step as he took Kat for a trolley dash around Morrisons to stock up on a range of products he knew would benefit seriously ill children and their families as the supermarket runs special ‘Every pack gives pack’ promotions, with big-name products making a donation to Together for Short Lives with every purchase.

The shopping trip almost ends in disaster as he realises he’s forgotten to pick up some of his beloved baroque wallpaper, but knowing him well by now, Kat from Together for Short Lives assures him he’s probably already got plenty in – he accedes she’s right with a cheeky grin! Presumably, she doesn’t have the heart to tell him that Morrisons doesn’t actually stock his beloved wallpaper anyway?!

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen: