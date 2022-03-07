Open All Hours actress Lynda Baron dies aged 82

Baron was best known for her role as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in the classic BBC sitcom.

Actress Lynda Baron, best known for the BBC sitcom Open All Hours, has died at the age of 82, her agent has announced. Baron starred opposite David Jason and Ronnie Barker in the grocer’s shop comedy, which ran for four series from 1976.

She also appeared in the sequel, Still Open All Hours, when it premiered in 2013 and played Auntie Mabel in the 1990s BBC children’s programme Come Outside.

Speaking to the PA Baron’s long-time agent, Donna French:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron, she was a wonderful actress and a great friend. Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations. “Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world. We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family.”

As well as comedy Lynda appeared in some of the biggest soaps on British television including 20 episodes of Crossroads in 1978, two editions of Coronation Street in 1997 and over 30 episodes of EastEnders between 2006 and 2016. She made nine appearances in Doctors with four different characters between 2000 and 2014 while other roles included in the BBC’s clothing factory comedy-drama The Rag Trade (1962), cop drama Z Cars (1971) and police saga The Bill (2000).

In 2010 she was one of several star names to appear in the BBC’s tribute to 50 years of Corrie when she portrayed Violet Carson in The Road to Coronation Street. She was nominated for a BAFTA for the part.



However, she will be best remembered by television audiences for her comedy roles with Nurse Gladys of Open All Hours her best-loved part. Other comedy appearances include in Frankie Howerd’s Up Pompeii, spoof of Sky Television, KYTV, aging gracelessly sitcom Last of the Summer Wine, time-travel comedy Goodnight Sweetheart and Oh No, It’s Selwyn Froggitt. Lynda is one of the few performers to also appear in classic and modern Doctor Who. She was heard as a singer in the 1966 serial The Gunfighters. She appeared in front of the cameras as Captain Wrack in the 1983 serial Enlightenment and featured in the rebooted series in 2011 in Closing Time as Val.

Baron’s film appearances include roles in The Small World of Sammy Lee (1963), Hot Millions (1968), Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter (1968), Can Heironymus Merkin Ever Forget Mercy Humppe and Find True Happiness? (1969), Tiffany Jones (1973), Hands of the Ripper (1971), Yentl (1983), Carry On Columbus (1992), Colour Me Kubrick (2005) and Scoop (2006).

Born Lilian Baron in Urmston, Lancashire, She originally trained as a dancer at the Royal Academy of Dance before later also taking in singing and acting which led to success in theatre and the West End. Lynda married John M Lee in 1966, they have two children, Sarah and Morgan.

Lynda Baron, 1939 – 2022