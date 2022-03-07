British stars attend the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris

Celebrity guests included Giovanna and Tom Fletcher, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews, and Aston Merrygold and Sarah Louise Richards…

Celebrity guests from the UK joined the Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary celebrations this weekend, with those in attendance including McFly’s Tom Fletcher and his wife, actor and author Giovanna Fletcher; TV presenter Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews; and musician Aston Merrygold with his fiancé Sarah Louise Richards.

Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna Fletcher, enjoyed the weekend with their three children, Buzz (7), Buddy (6) and Max (3). Giovanna:

“The 30th Anniversary weekend at Disneyland Paris has been amazing. There’s been so much to do and so many new things to see. There is so much magic, and it feels like such a fitting celebration.”

During the weekend the guests were amongst the first to experience this new era of Disneyland Paris, with new decors, costumes and shows all launching at the world-class resort from today. This includes the brand new ‘Dream…and Shine Brighter!’ daytime show which has been specially created for the 30th Anniversary and is performed every day by more than 30 Disney Characters decked out in new iridescent costumes.

Aston Merrygold and his fiancé Sarah Louise Richards joined in the Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary celebrations with their two children Grayson (4) and Macaulay (1). Aston:

“For me Disneyland Paris – and especially the 30th Anniversary – is all about the family appeal. Every single person, regardless of if you are 1 or 91, there is something for everyone. As soon as you walk through the front gates, it’s literally like the magic starts to happen.”

New attractions at Disneyland Paris also include the resort’s first-ever aerial drone show, featuring 200 synchronised drones forming a sparkling figure 30ft in sky above Sleeping Beauty Castle.

For 30 years, Disneyland Paris has continued to develop more immersive experiences to bring stories and characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises to life. Since the historical opening of Disneyland Paris on 12 April 1992, the resort has hosted more than 375 million visits and is Europe’s top tourist destination.

Spencer Matthews:

“It’s just so nice to come here now as a family. We watch lots of Disney films together, so I think for our kids it’s just a fun realisation that the characters are real.”

Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews had one of their very first dates at Disneyland Paris 5 years ago to the day. This time they’ve brought their two children Theodore (3) and Gigi (1) for the 30th Anniversary.

Vogue Williams: