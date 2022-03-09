Charlie XCX blurs the lines between reality and dream

Charlie XCX skips around in a field with a flock of sheep…

A world away from her more glamorous shoots, the British pop star and songwriter appears in the short film, wearing a never-seen-before outfit, designed exclusively by Scottish designer Charlie Jeffery. The ‘Nights On’ film, which was shot on the grounds of Hatfield House Estate, sees the Essex-born singer strike up a pose in a punk-inspired high-school outfit, featuring a tie, skirt, and knee-high socks.

Directed by celebrated director Matilda Finn, the 90-second video follows an entourage of friends, alongside Charli XCX, as they enter an otherworldly dreamy night, exploring the darkness in stunning videography. It was created to mark the launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 Series, featuring ‘Nightography’ camera functionality.

Charlie XCX:

“That was one of the craziest films I have ever shot. Skipping in a farmer’s field, surrounded by sheep, in the middle of the night was definitely a new experience for me.” This film is all about capturing the amazing and magical moments that happen when the sun goes down…”

Charles Jeffrey showcases his latest Autumn/Winter 22 range in the film. The designer’s LOVERBOY collection is inspired by the British nightclub scene and his love of music, which he says unleashes his creativity and is the source of his ideas.

The collaboration marks the tech giant’s partnership with the British Fashion Council which saw them become the ‘Official Technology Partner’ for London Fashion Week.

Charles Jeffrey: