Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson helps launch floating Subway

The reality star spoke about his desire to surround himself with big cats, if he were to come into megabucks.

Sam Thompson:

“I think about this every day, should I do the lottery? If I won more than a million, I’d buy myself a safari park and I’d drive my jeep round and retire there. I’d drink beer and watch the lions.”

Sam, younger brother of MIC regular Louise Thompson, was speaking at the launch of a pop-up restaurant aboard a yacht in central London. ‘The Subway’ yacht opens to the public this week. The floating pop-up restaurant will open to the public for two days, offering a VIP experience supposedly akin to what the jet-set would enjoy in St Tropez and Ibiza.

Guests will be greeted by the captain with a glass of bubbly, complementary shades and hot towels on arrival, while a live DJ spins Ibiza chill-out tunes on deck. The restaurant chain created the luxury pop-up to launch their ‘Meal Deal Millionaire’ prize draw, where guests who purchase a Meal Deal at stores until 29th March have the chance to win one million Subway Rewards points.

This is the equivalent of 1,000 Footlong Subs – to redeem against the lunchtime favourite’s subs, wraps, salads, sides and hot drinks. Sam Thompson also discussed his ‘bromance’ with fellow TikTok prankster Pete Wickes – and revealed some of the tricks he’s tried to get away with.

