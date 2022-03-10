Batman beats rivals for top Superhero

Who is your favourite?

To mark the release of The Batman reboot, a recent study has revealed the caped crusader himself is the most successful superhero in the Comicsphere – beating counterparts Spider-Man and Superman to the top spot.

After a deep dive into data, the researchers at SlotsUp have revealed the top ten most successful superheroes in the whole comic world.

The experts have given every masked vigilante a score out of 100, surrounding a number of factors such as number of solo films, average IMDb rating, Google search volume, number of comic books, Amazon toy searches and profits at the box office, to determine the world’s favourite.

With a remarkable overall score of 67.6 out of 100, Batman is officially the most successful superhero. The Dark Knight received full marks in four out of ten categories, including solo films, comic books and Reddit fans.

Batman: 67.6 Spider-Man: 59.7 Superman: 39.4 Wonder Woman: 38.1 Captain America: 36.8 Iron Man: 36.5 Black Widow: 30.9 Deadpool: 30.9 Aquaman: 30.7 Thor: 30.5