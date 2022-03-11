Boyzlife happy to be Old School

Boyzlife share powerful and uplifting new single A Little Saving, taken from their upcoming first original material album Old School, due on May 6.

Reflecting on the new song, the band says;

Its been a tough 18 months for us all, we hope A Little Saving offers a virtual hug to our fans and to anyone who might be feeling a bit helpless or alone. We consider ourselves extremely privileged to do what we do, but at times life in our industry can feel isolating and difficult. Since the early days of Boyzone and Westlife the fans have offered us the most incredibly supportive community – weve always felt we can be really open about how were feeling and we hope that by opening up and having conversations about mental health, others feel they can do the same and feel the support weve been lucky to have. This is something that is becoming very apparent in the world that we’re living in today, especially in young men where suicide rates are through the roof. It’s important nowadays to be able to take away any stigma when it comes to speaking out about any type of mental health problems that you might have. Mental health issues are often invisible, as artists we want to support conversations that have the power to change lives.

Influenced by the music the duo grew up listening to, Boyzlife introduced the upcoming album at the end of last year with the single ‘The One’ – co-written by Brian and legendary songwriter Guy Chambers, with production by rising producer Jackson – who has honed his skills engineering and programming for the likes of Shawn Mendes and The Libertines.

The One marked a shift into original material and showed the bands new aesthetic vision through the single 80s influenced sound and neon-drenched video. Whilst latest single ‘Burn For You’ confirmed the duo’s writing abilities – written by Brian, Keith and their producer Jackson with guitars by Mac Douglas, Burn For You, is a 90s-inspired power ballad with contemporary pop production.

In between tour dates Boyzlife have been busy in the studio writing and creating new music, with the first album details being revealed. Boyzlife is the supergroup formed by long time pals Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden who previously appeared as members of ’90s and ’00s boybands Boyzone and Westlife, respectively. With Boyzone, Keith Duffy enjoyed six UK number one singles and 16 out of 17 of their first single releases making the top 5. With five number one albums also to their credit, Boyzone achieved worldwide sales of over 25 million records. Brian McFadden has enjoyed similar success, including 12 UK and Ireland number ones as a member of Westlife, and a record breaking seven top spots in a row. The band also boast four number 1 albums and over 30 million record sales in total. Since Westlife, Brian has embarked on a successful solo career, including a UK number 1 single with Real to Me.

‘Strings Attached, the debut album by Boyzlife, featured 9 UK Number 1 songs from Boyzone and Westlife, performed by Keith, Brian and accompanied by the world famous Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London. The bands debut record was released on 17th July 2020 topping both the UK & Irelands iTunes and Amazon music charts immediately, the album charted at #12 in the UK Official Album Chart.