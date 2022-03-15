The Shawshank Redemption in 4K heads to cinema screens

The movie is back on the silver screen this month.

One of the greatest films of all time – The Shawshank Redemption (1994) will be back in VUE cinemas nationwide from this Friday 18th March. It will be the first time cinema audiences in the UK and Ireland can see the film in all its 4K restored glory.

Nominated for seven Academy Awards categories and the number one rated movie on IMDb’s Top 250 list, Frank Darabont’s movie Shawshank Redemption (1994) is still considered to be one of the best movies of all time. It was voted the greatest film of all time by Empire readers in “The 201 Greatest Movies of All Time” poll undertaken in March 2006.

The restoration from Warner Bros. features a new 4K scan of the original 35mm camera negative and was supervised by director Frank Darabont and cinematographer Roger Deakins.

Internationally acclaimed actors Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman star in a compelling drama of hope, friendship and atonement behind the walls of a maximum-security prison in The Shawshank Redemption. From a novella by best-selling author Stephen King comes a poignant tale of the human spirit. Red (Freeman), serving a life sentence, and Andy Dufresne (Robbins), a mild-mannered banker wrongly convicted of murder, forge an unlikely bond that will span more than twenty years.

Together they discover hope as the ultimate means of survival. Under horrifying conditions and the ever-present threat of violence, two lifers reclaim their souls and find freedom within their hearts in The Shawshank Redemption.

The Shawshank Redemption 4K restoration will be in Vue cinemas nationwide from Friday 18th March.