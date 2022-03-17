Russian rap artist Oxxxymiron to host Russians against War gig

Russian rap star takes a stand against Putin’s illegal war…

Russian rap artist Oxxxymiron will hold the charity concert ‘Russians against War’ at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on Thursday, March 24th. All proceeds from the ‘RAW’ event will be donated to Ukrainian refugees who had to flee their country due to the war.

The concert will be livestreamed via Twitch, YouTube and Instagram with an option of donating online. The concert is to become the second show in the series of charity concerts ‘Russians Against War’ (RAW for short) Oxxxymiron has announced on the 11th of March.

The first show took place in Istanbul on the 15th of March and was sold out within a few hours. All the proceeds from the show were transferred to a non-governmental charity organization helping the children of Ukrainian refugees. This U.K. performance will be Oxxxymiron’s first in six years.

Oxxxymiron:

“Whats good, this is Oxxxymiron. The next RAW concert – Russians against war – will take place in London at the legendary O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire venue on March 24th. We continue to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees. Due to Internet blocking and censorship, it is becoming increasingly difficult for people in Russia to express their real attitude towards the war, so raising money is not only financial support, but also an opportunity to be heard. So I look forward to seeing you all at the show, there will be a livestream, there’ll be rap, Raw!”

Tickets for the event are on sale now at LiveNation.co.uk. More information about the event can be found at www.r-a-w.live. For more information about the beneficiaries of the charity concert please head to www.mikolaj.org.pl/Ukraina.