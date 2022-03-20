Lisa Dillon, Jake Fairbrother, Alexandra Gilbreath, Robert Lindsay, Sam Marks, Bo Poraj and Alex Waldmann for The Fever Syndrome

Hampstead Theatre has released a trailer for The Fever Syndrome.

Alexis Zegerman’s thrilling portrait of a brilliantly dysfunctional family opens on its Main Stage this coming week, March 24th. Directed by Hampstead Theatre’s Artistic Director, Roxana Silbert, The Fever Syndrome will run until 30 April 2022.

Lisa Dillon, Jake Fairbrother, Alexandra Gilbreath, Robert Lindsay, Sam Marks, Bo Poraj and Alex Waldmann will perform in this vivid, new play. They are joined by Nancy Allsop and Charlotte Pourret Wythe.

Olivier Award 2022 nominee, Robert Lindsay stars as Prof. Richard Myers, the great IVF innovator, who is virtually a secular saint because of the thousands of babies he has created throughout his career. Now, his family gather to see him receive a lifetime achievement award.

This fractious group are more accustomed to debate than empathy, so it’s not long before the family home in the Upper West Side of Manhattan is once again alive with the dispute: conflicting Thanksgiving memories, polarised opinions on investment banking, and how best to care for their ailing father. And crucially, who will inherit Richard’s wealth and Richard’s prestigious science institution?

The Fever Syndrome is presented by special arrangement with Manhattan Theatre Club.

Alexis Zegerman was Pearson Writer-in-Residence at Hampstead Theatre in 2007, where her play Lucky Seven premiered in 2008. Director Roxana Silbert is joined by designer, Lizzie Clachan; lighting designer, Matt Haskins; sound designer, Max Pappenheim; movement director, Wayne Parsons, dialect, Stephen Kemble; casting director, Helena Palmer CDG, and assistant director, Segen Yosef.

