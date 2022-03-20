Bad Wolves and Spencer Charnas unite for song

Rock band Bad Wolves released a new EP this week titled If Tomorrow Never Comes, via Better Noise Music.

Having recently earned their sixth number one single at active rock radio at the end of 2021 with their hit Lifeline the band is continuing celebrations with the release of this EP, which includes a new acoustic version of the title track and a new feature on If Tomorrow Never Comes by Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills.

Ice Nine Kills lead vocalist Spencer Charnas, who is featured on one of the tracks, commented on the collaboration:

“The history between Ice Nine Kills and Bad Wolves goes way back, so a track together was long overdue. It was a blast to add to an already incredible song with an important message about living for today. I was stoked to hear how the final collaboration came together. Honored to have a part in the history of this killer record as the boys continue their path to dominating modern rock!”

Appearing on the soundtrack for The Retailiators, a Better Noise Film out this fall, fans will be treated to a new visual with footage from the film for the track coming soon. Impacting radio now, the EP’s title track is the band’s second single from their acclaimed third album Dear Monsters, If Tomorrow Never Comes is now a fan-favourite track with over 4 million streams to date and steadily rising at radio as it now trends in the Top 20.

Their latest body of work, which has earned over 20 million streams, was released last autumn and officially introduced new lead singer DL, receiving overwhelmingly warm reviews from critics, with Forbes writing, “Now more than ever, Bad Wolves are equipped not only with more versatile talent, but the opportunity to expose this versatility [with] Dear Monsters.” The project also received praise from Loudwire, Knotfest, and others.

Thrilled to be on the road reconnecting with fans and sharing more music, lead singer DL:

“‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’ is a song about self-reflection and asking oneself who would show up to your funeral and what would they say about you. It was a lot of fun to incorporate Spencer Charnas’s vocals into the song. We’ve wanted to collaborate with him, and it came out better than we could’ve ever imagined. It’s got an energetic tempo and the message behind it is to remind the listener that none of us are guaranteed to wake up tomorrow so live each day with integrity, no regrets and to be present and treat today like it might be your last. We’re excited for fans to hear our new takes on this song in this new EP.”

Earlier this month, the band announced a charitable partnership with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The partnership includes a special series of merch donations from the band to help with Sweet Relief’s goal in providing financial aid for all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing physical or mental health issues, disability, or age-related problems.

Stream and download If Tomorrow Never Comes across platforms HERE.