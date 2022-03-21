Life of Pi extends into September

Following its recent nine Olivier award nominations, public booking for Life of Pi has been extended until 4 September 2022.

Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s award-winning book sees Hiran Abeysekera take the central role of Pi, alongside Mina Anwar as Ma, Nicholas Khan as Father, Payal Mistry as Rani, Tom Espiner as Father Martin and Commander Grant-Jones, Raj Ghatak as Mamaji and Pandit-Ji, Syreeta Kumar as Mrs Biology Kumar and Zaida Khan, David K.S. Tse as Mr Okamoto, Kirsten Foster as Lulu Chen, Habib Nasib Nader as Cook and Voice of Tiger.

Producer Simon Friend:

”We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will once again be extending public booking for Life of Pi, and that audiences continue to flock to this unique show. We are also delighted to have been nominated for nine prestigious Olivier Awards, including the first in history to recognise puppeteers – and when you see them in action you’ll see why!’

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction – winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide – Life of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a sixteen year-old boy and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Show puppeteers: Fred Davis (Tiger Head), Daisy Franks (Tiger Hind), Romina Hytten (Tiger Heart), Tom Larkin (Tiger Head), Tom Stacy (Tiger Hind) and Scarlet Wilderink (Tiger Heart).

The Olivier Nominations for Life of Pi are Best New Play, Best Actor (Hiran Abeysekera), Best Director (Max Webster), Best Set Design (Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell), Best Lighting (Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding), Best Sound Design (Carolyn Downing), Best Original Score (Andrew T Mackay), Best Choreographer (Finn Caldwell) and Best Supporting Actor (The Tiger Puppeteers: Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Tom Stacy, Scarlet Wilderink and Habib Nasib Nader).