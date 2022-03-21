Camille O’Sullivan takes her show ‘Cave’ on the road

A love letter in song, Camille sings the music of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Camille O’Sullivan brings her show CAVE, back to the UK, exploring the light and the dark of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds – one of her favourite writers – in her dangerous yet fragile theatrical style.

Having sung Cave many times over the years in all his guises and characters, she decided to look at their back catalogue up to now and put a whole show together exploring the music in all it’s different aspects – the profane, the hymnal, the love song, the dignified, violent and dark side.

It all began when she was handed a cassette tape in the mid-90s by a beautiful Australian girl called Justine Mitchell (where is she now…) during Drama Society rehearsals for The Crucible while Camille was studying architecture at University College Dublin. Blown away by the music, the alchemy of the band and the storytelling, she had to keep on listening and hasn’t stopped. Where does one begin with that back catalogue?

In her spectacular new show, Camille embarks on a personal discovery of a man of many guises: violent, beautiful, crazy, devout and religious. Chameleon-like and celebrated worldwide for her five-star sell-out performances, Camille explores the beauty of Nick Cave’s music, and his life story, with her fierce and mesmerizing voice to give you an unforgettable night of madness, beauty, darkness and love.

Camille O’Sullivan Sings Cave recently premiered in Australia and New Zealand to critical praise and sell-out crowds, before she performed to packed houses at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe during August this year.

Camille first stormed the Edinburgh Festival Fringe fifteen years ago with her own show, and as one of the original stars of the Olivier Award-Winning La Clique. It was the festival that launched her as one of the most exciting artists on the worldwide stage and her most recent shows, The Carny Dream and Where Are We Now? received many five-star reviews in Edinburgh as well as on tour. This is a very different type of show: still a rock gig but with more imagery and recordings, which give it a darker, more spiritual edge and put the songs in a setting more suited to their new home at the Pleasance.

