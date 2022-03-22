Jeff Foxworthy looks back to ‘the good old days’ in comedy special

Look back and laugh…

In his first solo stand-up special in 24 years, Jeff Foxworthy is remembering the good old days. Before cell phones diagnosed our illnesses, were used as cameras, kept us informed 24 hours a day, and before we had to have different passwords for everything.

Jeff discusses parenting – your children and your parents – texting, the joy of getting a butt dial, conversations with his wife and recalls a much simpler time (or was it?).

Filmed at the Pantages Theatre Minneapolis, Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days premieres globally on Netflix from today (March 22.) The special is produced by Larry Burns and John Irwin, and directed by Ryan Polito.