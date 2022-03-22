It’s time for Undercover Festival 2022

For the very best alternative music including Punk, Ska, Reggae, Post Punk and so much more…

After a very successful SOLD OUT 9th Undercover Festival in October 2021, the event is back at Suburbs The Holroyd Guildford Surrey at the usual month of April for a tenth successive festival. The organisers are also promising a packed programme of live alternative gigs for the rest of 2022 too.

Undercover Festival is a small, friendly and proudly independent musical celebration of alternative music including punk, reggae, post-punk, ska, and much more, small festivals maybe two a penny but you won’t find anything else quite like an Undercover Festival or event, especially in the South East.

“At Undercover you won’t find any of that X Factor schmaltz so my message is come along and find out what the fuss is about and if you like your music alternative you will love what we have to offer at Undercover… as we say at Undercover See Ya Down The Front or at the bar”. – Mick, Undercover Festival

