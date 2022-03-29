Latest single from Slash is no April Fools

The single is on sale now, entitled, April Fool.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators wrapped up their stateside tour, The River Is Rising, at the weekend with sold-out shows. Now the group have released their new single April Fool off their new album 4, which is available everywhere via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. The group will celebrate the release of the album by sharing it with fans around the world via a global streaming event on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 12 noon PT in an exclusive partnership with premium concert live stream platform Veeps.

Fueled by the explosive Top 10 rock song The River Is Rising its high energy live performance video, as well as the best critical acclaim of their career the new album 4 debuted as the #1 Most-Selling Hard Rock Album during release week. The first single “The River Is Rising” reached #7 on the Active Rock Charts, marking SMKC’s 8th consecutive Top 10 single at radio. SMKC performed The River Is Rising which Rolling Stone hailed as “raucous” and Billboard described as “euphoric” with “a surging main riff, dissonant hooks, an infectious chorus, and a guitar solo that conjures images of a rowdy bar brawl” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

A decade and four albums into their career, the new full-length album 4 marks the first new music in four years and the fifth solo album overall.

4 is SMKC like you’ve never heard them before. A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs, 4 hits on a wide range of sounds, styles, and moods in 10 songs, and does it all with laser-sharp musical focus and a lightning-in-a-bottle sense of immediacy.