The Lights of Leicester Square looks back on the golden years of movie glamour

A book that every film buff will cherish for a lifetime…

Felicity Fair Thompson’s The Lights of Leicester Square oozes film premieres, celebs, royalty and style on each one of its 152 pages.

Michael Grade:

“What is more glamourous than a movie premiere? … if you love the movies, you will relish this book over and over again.”

With over 150 photographs spanning the golden years of 1967 to 1976, the author brings together a collection of stunning and rare images that not only capture the film world zeitgeist but charity performances, world title fights and elegant events that sealed Leicester Square’s reputation as London’s home of glamour.

Benefitting from a foreword by television and movie executive and impresario Michael Grade, The Lights of Leicester Square is not only a significant chronicle of the UK’s film history but acts as a timely reminder in a world dominated by the desire for fame, of how wonderful celebrity used to be.

International stars! Royalty! Media celebrities! Rock stars – the magic of film… Felicity remembers the inside world of cinema in those exciting years in Leicester Square. Film stars galore, and two thousand people inside the Odeon, two thousand people in the queues. And more waiting in the Square… World premieres, royal film performances, charity performances, world title fights beamed in, award-winning films, elegant events, huge crowds to control. And business, BIG business!

TV Producer Dominic Minghella:

“A golden decade of film presentation in the cathedrals of film, the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square. Not to be missed!”

Published by Wight Diamond Press.