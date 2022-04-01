‘It’s Not Easy Being Human’ album released by Islander

Critically–acclaimed rock band Islander released a new album today, It’s Not Easy Being Human via Better Noise Music.

Currently touring with Attila, He Is Legend and Crown Megatar across North America, the band is excited to share their latest body of work, and their third album, as they reconnect with fans on stage this spring.

Lead singer Mikey Carvajal:

“It’s not easy being human. It’s something everyone can relate to. We know that this life isn’t easy, and as frequently as we’ve all heard the saying, “people are dealing with their own struggles that we may never know about,” we want to actually apply that knowledge into choosing to be good to one another. It’s as simple as the title says…It’s Not Easy Being Human, so we hope it encourages everyone to show each other a little grace in this crazy life.”

Earning over 16 MILLION streams worldwide, this next album leans into their unique ability to offer meditative art amidst the chaos in the world, striking a vulnerable tone as they call for empathy amongst their ever-growing global fanbase and invite their musical peers to join them in sending out this message.

It’s Not Easy Being Human is now available for streaming and download across all digital platforms HERE.

Lead singer Mikey Carvajal:

“We included a ton of our friends on the record from Korn, Underoath, Zao, P.O.D., I Prevail, Bad Brains, Living Sacrifice, Lacey Sturm, Fire From The Gods, and Hyro The Hero. I’ve always been interested in seeing my favorite artists work together and we wanted to do that on this record, by leaning on one another, supporting one another, and just having a musical party. We even had the wrestling icon Sting star in a video for one of the tracks. A lot of rap albums have guests all over them, so we were like “why not just do that with our friends?”

The South Carolina band — Mikey Carvajal, Chris Carvajal, and Erik Shea — refuses to grow stagnant with time by challenging themselves to evolve continually. No two singles are alike, yet the group finds a way to make the combination of their vast influences work together in a manner unlike anyone else. You cannot call what Islander does rock or rap or even nu–metal. They make music that moves people, plain and simple, and that’s all they want to do.