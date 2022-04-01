Material Girl gets indie treatment from AWOLNATION ft Taylor Hanson

Diamond-selling recording act AWOLNATION today dropped an infectious cover of Madonna’s classic “Material Girl,” along with Taylor Hanson of pop music sensation Hanson.

The indie-infused production is the latest offering from AWOLNATION’s upcoming covers and collaborations project My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, out May 6th via Better Noise Music.

The album’s tracklisting was revealed earlier this winter and includes collaborations with Beck, Jewel, Portugal. The Man and more. The project is a collection of masterfully crafted and carefully curated covers, with each track featuring at least one acclaimed musical artist with whom AWOLNATION’s founder Aaron Bruno has a personal connection. The aim of the project is to illustrate the healing power of music.

Bruno, AWOLNATION’s frontman:

“Taylor Hanson is a very very good singer. And an amazingly kind person. I asked him to try ‘Material Girl,’ and he was definitely thrown off by it at first, but after hearing the final product, I am so happy I convinced him to do it!”

AWOLNATION’S first official offering from the project, a powerful reimagining of Scorpion’s “Wind of Change,” featuring Portugal. The Man and Brandon Boyd of Incubus, earned over 1M streams in its first month of release and was accompanied by a striking visual directed by Amalia Irons. The video’s imagery depicts waves of nostalgia, weaving together different scenes that explore the full spectrum of how the passing of time impacts everyone.

Pre-order the album across platforms starting today HERE.

Taylor Hanson: