Sonic The Hedgehog boards the Heathrow Express

Although he can jump worlds and speed through the Universe, sometimes he still has the need to put his feet up and relax occasionally. With that, he was at Paddington Station yesterday boarding the sonic-speed Heathrow Express to get to the airport for his holiday after taking on Dr Robotnik and Knuckles in his latest adventure.

The world’s favourite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

If, like Sonic, you're off on your own holidays, you can book your ticket on Heathrow Express, the only dedicated 15-minute link between central London and Terminals 2, 3, 4 & 5.

Even Sonic needs to relax and unwind in calm and tranquillity, with plenty of luggage space for the next adventure. He also got a welcome helping hand from the onboard sales ambassadors who made sure he and tails could recharge their batteries.

