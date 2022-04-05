Disney Magical Door to tour the UK with prizes to be won

The Disney Magical Door is embarking on a mini tour of the country this Easter.

There are 30 fantastic family holidays up for grabs when the Disney Magical Door stops off this April in the heart of Manchester, Birmingham and London – and all you have to do to be in with a chance of bagging yourself a prize is to pre-register for a unique digital key and use it to unlock the door at your chosen location.

If successful, the Disney family holiday of a lifetime awaits. With the odds stacked in your favour, will you be triumphant in opening the door?

You can catch the door at Manchester Trafford centre – 7th April; Birmingham Bullring – 9th April and London St Pancras Station – 12th & 13th April.

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris, the Disney Magical Door has been at the Heart Radio studio all this week where it has been under lock and key ready to embark on its magical journey around the country.

The station’s Breakfast Show presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden have been joining in the fun by promoting the door and encouraging listeners to sign up to receive their digital key.

Holden, who is a huge Disney fan, has found it particularly hard to contain her anticipation on air.

“The Disney Magical Door has been in the Heart Breakfast radio studio all week in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. I was hoping to take it home for my girls but luckily the magical door is now heading to a location near you!” she said.

Can you unlock the magic to win a holiday to Disneyland Paris and join the 30th Anniversary celebrations? Pre-register for your digital key at the Heart Radio website now.